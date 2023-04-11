fbpx
Xbox Design Lab adds new colour options for Elite Series 2 Controller

After launching in October, Design Lab Elite Series 2 controllers now offer more choice

Bradly Shankar
Apr 11, 20237:06 PM EDT 1 comment

Xbox has introduced new colour options for the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller in its Xbox Design Lab custom controller program.

Now, the service offers:

  • 16 main colours for the top and back case
  • 12 colours for the A/B/X/Y buttons
  • 17 accent colours for the paddles and D-pad
  • 25 accent colours for the rest of the controller

Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 optionsXbox Design Lab allows gamers to customize regular Xbox Wireless Controllers and, as of October 2022, the high-end, modular Elite Series 2 gamepads, which offer adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, shorter hair trigger locks and more.

Pricing for the Design Lab Elite Series 2 Controllers starts at $149.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

