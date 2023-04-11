Pixel Watch April 2023 update arrives with ‘security patches’

Following up on the late April patch for Pixel phones, Google is now rolling out a Pixel Watch update for April 2023.

Those excited about a big update will be disappointed, however. Google’s patch notes for the Pixel Watch April 2023 update is just one sentence: “The April 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”

That’s really not much to go on, but it’s also not a total surprise. After all, the March 2023 update for the Pixel Watch brought several improvements, including the long-awaited fall detection, support for mono audio, colour correction features, improved touchscreen sensitivity and more.

The update sports build number ‘RWDA.230114.010.G2’ and is available now, though, as usual, it will roll out in stages. In other words, if you don’t see the update on your Pixel Watch right away, don’t fret (not that you’re missing out on much).

To download the update, head to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch. Supposedly if you repeatedly tap the ‘Your watch is up to date’ screen, it will force the update, but I’ve never been able to get this work, so your mileage may vary.

Source: Google Via: Android Police