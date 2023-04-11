CIBC ranked first in Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2023

CIBC has announced that its mobile banking app ranked #1 in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2023.

The financial institution was recognized for its strengths in customer service, supported by its Virtual Assistant Chatbot, Global Search function, live chat feature and availability of personal banker contact information.

Additionally, CIBC was praised for its transfers, supported by future-dated e-Transfer and foreign currency order capabilities.

The study in which the corporation topped ranks Canada’s seven largest financial institutions by assets according to their mobile banking capabilities. This is done by assessing their mobile features and surveying Canadian consumers to determine which mobile banking features are most important.

CIBC offers multiple tools to support customers’ mobile banking experiences, such as CIBC Insights, CIBC Smart Planner, CIBC’s Digital ID Verification and even an AI-based Virtual Assistant.

The CIBC mobile app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CIBC Via: Newswire