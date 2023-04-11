Fitbit users won’t lose data during Google account migration

Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, though it wasn’t until 2022 that the company started using the ‘Fitbit by Google’ branding.

Up until now, users could only sign into their Fitbit account with their Fitbit credentials. Now, as shared by The Verge, existing Fitbit users would be able to start logging in using their Google account this summer, whereas those without a Fitbit account will be required to sign in with a Google account when setting up a new device.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in September 2022, Fitbit’s support website shared details of switching to Google accounts on Fitbit. “After we launch Google accounts on Fitbit in 2023, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features,” the website read at the time.

At the time, Google also said that those who already have a Fitbit account would be able to log in with it until some time in 2025. After that, Fitbit users will be required to use a Google account.

Google says that migrating from a Fitbit account to a Google account won’t result in loss of historical wellness and health data.

