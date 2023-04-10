New Lord of the Rings mobile game reveals first official gameplay trailer

A new mobile game based on the epic fantasy franchise Lord of the Rings has released its first official gameplay trailer and May 10th, 2023 launch date.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is an upcoming turn-based strategy combat, free-to-play RPG modelled after J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit works.

The reveal showcases the first gameplay footage since the titles reveal last year. It gives viewers a closer look into the combat, gameplay modes and character development set to feature in the game. It also offers a sneak peek into the new races, factions and stories being introduced.

Users can expect battles and adventures featuring the series classic characters. Glimpses of the player menus detail hero preparation, team building, and exciting campaign selections.

Players looking to be the first to know about the upcoming launch and receive behind-the-scenes content and exclusive offers can pre-register via the game’s EA Mobile site.

The game is set to release on May 10th, 2023 on Apple devices via iOS and Android-based mobile devices.