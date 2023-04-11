Skipperi is bringing its tech-backed boat sharing service to Toronto this summer

Toronto boaters rejoice — Skipperi is officially launching its first full season in the province’s capital on May 1st this year.

What started as a Finland-based startup, Skipperi is setting out to “democratize” boating by providing a convenient subscription service for boaters, allowing them to cruise throughout Lake Ontario “without the hefty cost or maintenance hassles of boat ownership.”

Skipperi also offers a training program, meaning even those with little to no boating experience can get out on the water this summer.

A monthly membership starting at $475 grants members access to all Skipperi fleets globally, with all costs covered, excluding gas (which is billed according to usage.)

Skipperi uses app technology that allows users to access more than 40 fully equipped motor boats on Lake Ontario, including Starcraft boats that range from 17 to 23 feet and feature Yamaha outboard engines. All of the boats offer perks that range from Bluetooth sound systems to swimming decks.

The app also handles booking a boat, including check-in/out times and reservations. Skipperi’s boats utilize a digital dashboard with maps and geofencing, which can inform users of speed limits and no-wake zones.

To ensure accurate billing, Skipperi analyzes fuel consumption via data-enabled engines and AI.

Members can access the smart fleet from several harbours in the GTA.

Here’s the full list of harbours:

Frenchman’s Bay Marina

Bluffers Park Marina

Queens Quay/Yonge

Queens Quay/Bathurst

Toronto Island Marina

Hamilton Harbour West Marina

Port Dalhousie Pier Marina

Skipperi is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Image credit: Skipperi