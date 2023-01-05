Apple Fitness+ adding kickboxing and new trainers to its January 9 update

Apple users looking for new workouts and meditative themes will likely be pleased with the new offerings Apple Fitness+ will release on January 9th.

A new kickboxing class will feature a total-body cardio workout. Users can pick from a 10, 20, or 30-minute class requiring no equipment.

If you’re looking for something a little less intense, “Time to Walk” is a good option. The audio-walking experience features stories and thoughts from influential figures. The update will feature various new guests, including actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Nina Hoss.

The update also focuses on mindfulness through the new “Sleep” meditation theme. Themes are part of the meditation library, which currently houses nine other themes. The new program, “Introduction to Meditations for Sleep,” will focus on helping users wind down before falling asleep.

The revamped offerings will also include a new core training program, three new trainers (including Toronto’s Jenn Lau for Strength and Brian Cochrane for HIIT), and an updated Artist Spotlight featuring workouts with music from Beyoncé.

Apple Fitness+ can be accessed on various devices for $12.99 month/$99/year across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple