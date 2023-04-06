A new Michael J. Fox movie is set to premiere on Apple TV+ this May

Apple Original Films has released a trailer for the upcoming film ‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie‘, which stars Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan.

Directed by Academy Award-winner, Davis Guggenheim, the film recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words as seen through documentary, archival and scripted elements.

The movie will dive into Fox’s rise to stardom in the 1980s, elements of his public life throughout his time in Hollywood and his diagnosis with Parkinson’s’ disease in 1991.

The film, labelled as a mix of adventure, romance, comedy and drama, sets out to chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails throughout both his professional and personal life.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on May 12th.

Image credit: Apple