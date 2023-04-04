Telus Health expands virtual veterinary services to Ontario

Telus Health is expanding its healthcare options to include everyone’s favourite furry friends.

Telus Health MyPet is a virtual platform that pairs local veterinarians with owners looking to access health services for their dogs or cats.

The platform deals with a variety of problems, including nutritional management, parasite control, and even prescriptions. The company notes the tool doesn’t replace physical examinations and tests but acts as a “complementary” measure.

“Patient-centric, high-quality virtual care should be available to all members of our family, including our beloved dogs and cats,” Juggy Sihota, chief growth officer at Telus Health, said.

The service is now available in Ontario after it was launched in B.C. last summer.

MyPet is available to download on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus