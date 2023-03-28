Pixel 5 user reportedly gets April security patch a week early

A Canadian Pixel 5 user has managed to get Google’s April security update a bit early. Reddit user ‘-BEA5T- ‘ posted that they received the update early and even proved it with a screenshot.

The screenshot shows that their ‘system is up to date’ and includes the date of April 5th. The update will hit these devices next week, so seeing it roll out early is interesting, especially since some users are only receiving the March 2023 update.

-BEA5T- shared that their Pixel 5 is running on build number ‘TQ2A.230405.003.’

It’s not unheard of for a smartphone company to release a patch early. Samsung does it occasionally; however, it’s also possible that this is just a glitch.

Google hasn’t released anything official about anything about April’s security update.

Source: Reddit ‘-BEA5T- ‘ Via: Android Authority