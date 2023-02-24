What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in March 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in March.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in March.

Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video

Scent of a Woman — March 1st

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — March 1st

Safe House — March 1st

Notting Hill — March 1st

The Net — March 1st

The Father — March 2nd

Alone — March 4th

Tin Star — March 7th

The Unholy — March 7th

The Mauritanian — March 10th

Meet The Parents — March 16th

Meet the Fockers — March 16th

Hard Kill — March 18th

Pet Sematary — March 20th

Waiting For the Barbarians — March 30th

Killing Bites — March 31st

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this month

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 10 — March 14th

The Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — March 28th

Casual: Seasons 1-4 — March 30th

Grown Ups — March 30th

300 — March 31st

Here’s what’s leaving Crave this month

Space Jam: A New Legacy (March 1st)

The Virtuoso (March 2nd)

Underplayed (March 7th)

Pitch Perfect 2 (March 7th)

Kings Point (March 10th)

Superman Returns (March 13th)

Superman III (March 14th)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (March 14th)

Manmarziyaan (March 14th)

Action Jackson (March 14th)

Agneepath (March 14th)

Badlapur (March 14th)

Bajirao Mastani (March 14th)

Dabaang (March 14th)

Happy Bhaag Jayegi (March 14th)

Housefull (March 14th)

Housefull 2 (March 14th)

Ki & Ka (March 14th)

Ram-Leela (March 14th)

Sarkar 3 (March 14th)

Singham Returns

Son of Sardaar (March 14th)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (March 14th)

Brockmire (Seasons 1-4) (March 14th)

Might Cruise Ships (Season 2) (March 18th)

The Suicide Squad (March 22nd)

The Detail (Season 1) (March 24th)

Ride Along (March 26th)

Mighty Planes (Season 1) (March 26th)

Endangered Species (March 27th)

Nerve (March 28th)

Sea of Life (March 31st)

Life of Pi (March 31st)

My Cousin Vinny (March 31st)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (March 31st)

Tolkien (March 31st)

Arrival (March 31st)

Goon (March 31st)

Blair Witch (2016) (March 31st)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (March 31st)

Dawn of the Dead (2004) (March 31st)

The Descent (March 31st)

Evil Dead II (March 31st)

The F Word (March 31st)

Ghost in the Shell (March 31st)

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (March 31st)

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (March 31st)

The Hateful Eight (March 31st)

Hostel (March 31st)

Psycho (1960) (March 31st)

Saving Private Ryan (March 31st)

Scream (March 31st)

Scream 2 (March 31st)

Scream 3 (March 31st)

Together Together (March 31st)

The Many Saints of Newark (March 31st)

Sharkwater: Extinction (March 31st)

Bonnie and Clyde (March 31st)

Crazy Heart (March 31st)

Night of the Living Dead (March 31st)

No One Lives (March 31st)

The Levenger Tapes (March 31st)

Warm Bodies (March 31st)

