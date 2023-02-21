This horror movie production house is venturing into horror games

Well-known popular movie studio Blumhouse Productions is expanding into other ventures.

The production company known for working on horror movies like Paranormal Activity, Get Out, Insidious and M3GAN is dipping its feet into video games — horror video games to be precise, as reported by The Verge.

The new division of the company is called Blumhouse Games, and it will publish horror-themed titles for consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The studio will work alongside smaller indie developers that have budgets below $10 million.

“There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent,” said Zach Wood, who will serve as president of the new division, in a statement.

The company hasn’t revealed what game it plans to work on first, but we do know, via CNBC, that Blumhouse is looking to merge with director James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster, with the deal expected to close this summer.

Image credit: Blumhouse

Via: The Verge