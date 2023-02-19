fbpx
Are you buying Samsung’s Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra?

The tech giant's latest flagship smartphones have arrived

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 19, 202311:01 AM EST
Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra recently released, offering great cameras, battery life and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, the smartphones are also very similar to the company’s S22 line in several ways.

During my time with the S23 Ultra, I’ve been impressed by its 200-megapixel primary camera that snaps exemplary pictures. The device also offers great battery life, a large, stunning display and more.

Below are the Galaxy S23 series’ specs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Display

6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz) HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

76.2 x157.8 x7.6mm

70.9 x146.3 x7.6mm

Weight

234g

196g

168g

Rear Facing Camera

200-megapixel, 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom)

50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)

50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

12-megapixel

12-megapixel

12-megapixel

OS

Android 13, One UI 5.1

Android 13, One UI 5.1

Android 13, One UI 5.1

Battery

5,000mAh

4,700mAh

3,900mAh

Network Connectivity

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023

Misc

Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'

Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'

Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve purchased a Galaxy S23 device or if you plan to. If you want to get your hands on a free S23 Ultra, you can enter our contest in partnership with Telus.

