Competition Bureau veteran Vicky Eatrides selected as new CRTC chair

Vicky Eatrides will fill the role of chairperson at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) starting January 5th, 2023.

Eatrides has worked in the Competition Bureau of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).

At the Competition Bureau, she served as Senior Deputy Commissioner in charge of enforcing parts of the Competition Act. “She developed expertise in telecommunications, broadcasting and new technologies by leading merger reviews, civil and criminal investigations, and regulatory interventions,” a press release outlining the appointment says.

Eatrides previously taught Competition Law courses at Queen’s University and is a member of the Ontario Bar. She will fill the role for five years, replacing the previous chair, Ian Scott.

Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is responsible for the appointment. He also enlisted Alicia Barin and Adam Scott as vice chairs.

Source: Canadian Heritage