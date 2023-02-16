fbpx
Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices are up to 40 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Feb 16, 20236:44 AM EST
Echo Show 5

Let’s keep the deal rolling along here. Amazon has cut the prices of its popular smart home devices across the board. The Alexa-powered Echo Dot and Echo Show are on sale by up to 40 percent off.

Check out the deals here:

