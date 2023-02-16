Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices are up to 40 percent off

Let’s keep the deal rolling along here. Amazon has cut the prices of its popular smart home devices across the board. The Alexa-powered Echo Dot and Echo Show are on sale by up to 40 percent off.
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Black for $134.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in White for $134.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Glacier White for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Charcoal for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Deep Sea Blue for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for #34.99 (save 36%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $99.99 (save 23%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $62.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $54.99 (save 21%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $64.99 (save 19%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada