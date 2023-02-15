fbpx
Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to Toronto

Tickets go on sale February 21st

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Feb 15, 20239:00 PM EST
Love Stranger Things?

Well if you’re in Toronto, you’ll soon get the opportunity to dive into a special experience of your own.

Netflix and Fever are bringing Stranger Things: The Experience to Toronto on March 31st. Ticket holders will have the chance to star in their own episode and explore an 80’s-themed Mix-Tape medley.

Vistors can also volunteer as a test subject in Hawkins Lab where they can interact with their favourite characters and experience special effects.

Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale February 21st at 11am. You can join the waitlist here to make sure you don’t miss out.

Image credit: Stranger Things: The Experience 

