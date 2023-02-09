February security patch starts hitting Samsung devices

Samsung just launched its latest S23 series devices, but that doesn’t mean the company’s older smartphones are being left behind.

Several older Samsung devices are receiving the February 2023 Android update. The patch notes for the update from Samsung lists five “Critical” severity vulnerability fixes, 43 “High,” and no “Moderate” resolutions. The update includes fixes for a vulnerability in ‘WindowManagerService’ that could allow attackers to take a screenshot without your permission, and a vulnerability in ‘UwbDataTxStatusEvent’ that would allow attackers to launch certain activities.

It’s worth noting that the update doesn’t bring any new features to your Samsung device.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was the first device to receive the February security update, and the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 4G/5G started receiving itonFebruary 9th. The patch started rolling out to Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra on February 6th, while the more affordable A52 5G started receiving the update yesterday, February 8th.

To check if your Samsung device has received the February 2023 Android update, head to Settings > Software Update and tap on “Download and install.”

Via: 9to5Google