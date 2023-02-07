Several Canadian carriers waive calling, SMS charges to Turkey, Syria

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th, 2023, several Canadian carriers announced plans to temporarily waive long-distance calls and SMS fees to both countries.

Rogers

The @RogersHelps Twitter account said that Rogers would waive long-distance calls and SMS for Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers to both Turkey and Syria until February 28th, 2023.

To help Canadians stay connected to loved ones following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Rogers is temporarily waiving long-distance calls and SMS for Rogers, Fido and chatr customers to both countries until Feb 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/tUnW3GYJ2Y — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) February 7, 2023

Telus

Vancouver-based Telus said in a tweet that it would waive “all long-distance and roaming charges, including calls and texts to and from Turkey and Syria.” The carrier also noted that customers could text ‘DONATE’ to 41010 to give $20 to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation in support of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

Our hearts are with those affected by the tragic earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Etnkj2nEFQ — TELUS (@TELUS) February 6, 2023

Vidéotron

Vidéotron will also waive call charges to both Turkey and Syria until February 28th.