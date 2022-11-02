Sony’s PS VR2 headset and Sense controllers launch Feb. 22 for $750

PS VR2, Sony’s upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset for the PS5, will launch on February 22nd, 2023 alongside its new Sense controllers.

The virtual reality bundle, which includes the VR headset, controllers and stereo headphones, costs $749.99 in Canada.

The PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that adds a voucher code for the Horizon Call of the Mountain costs $819.99. The charging station, which allows users to charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a click-in design without having to connect to a PS5 console, costs $64.99. For comparison, the PS5 costs $519 and $649 for the disc-less Digital Edition and standard model, respectively.

The headset and games, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, will also be available for pre-order starting this month, with more details coming later, says Sony. In the U.S., pre-orders will go live on November 15th on the PlayStation Direct site, which isn’t available in Canada. So far, Walmart Canada has confirmed it will have pre-orders on this date. We’ll update this story once additional Canadian pre-order details become available.

PS VR2 Sense technology includes key features that offer unique gameplay experiences, such as headset feedback, eye-tracking 3D audio, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback via PS VR2’s new Sense controllers. Further, the VR device offers enhanced headset-based controller tracking and high-fidelity visuals thanks to its 90Hz/120Hz 2000 x 2040 pixel resolution displays. It also only uses a single cable, compared to the several that are required for the existing PS VR headset.

Sony also mentions that the PS VR2 has been designed with “comfort in mind,” emphasizing that it includes a lighter design and an integrated vent for more airflow. However, original PS VR games will not be backwards compatible with the PS VR2, although certain titles, like Pistol Whip VR, will offer free upgrades.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation