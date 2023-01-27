Chrome redesign is now live in Canary build

Google Chrome, one of the most popular web browsers, is set to receive a slight redesign in 2023, and work on it has already begun, as shared by 9to5Google.

As spotted in the developer version of Chrome — Chrome Canary, the changes are disabled by default, and need to be enabled using a flag. If you have Chrome Canary installed on your computer, type in chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 in the address bar and press enter.

It should directly take you to the ‘Chrome Refresh 2023,’ flag, highlighted in Yellow. Enable the flag and restart Chrome Canary.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice that the Tab bar looks slightly different than regular Chrome, with the redesign putting more emphasis on separating tabs and the omnibar. Additionally, the bookmarks interface has been redesigned with rounded shapes for text boxes and buttons.

Although the redesign is not a major one, it is a welcome change. The redesign is expected to be released on Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Fuchsia, and Lacros. It’s not clear when Google plans to widely roll out the redesign.

If you want to try out the redesign, you can download Chrome Canary here.

