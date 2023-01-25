University of Windsor and Telus expand 5G partnership

The University of Windsor has joined forces with Telus to become a “go-to centre for innovation.”

The two institutions first came together in 2020 to work on new 5G ventures. Today they expand on their work by launching a 5G connected campus and a supporting research lab.

Telus is investing $5 million in the venture. The research will focus on agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) sectors.

The two organizations are working on a number of joint projects, including creating cybersecurity applications for CAVs.

“By expanding our partnership with Telus, University of Windsor students and faculty members will have further opportunities to engage in meaningful research and sponsored participation in beneficial, industry-collaborative events and activities,” Chris Houser, the university’s interim vice-president of research and innovation, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus