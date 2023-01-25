Tesla to ramp up production with ‘high-volume’ Semi truck factory

Tesla has announced plans to invest more than $3.6 billion USD (about $4.8 billion CAD) into its Reno, Nevada Gigafactory, with part of the funds going towards the construction of the company’s “first high-volume Semi factory.”

As shared by the automotive company in a blog post published on Tuesday, January 24th, the Nevada Gigafactory, which opened in 2016, has successfully produced 7.3 billion battery cells, 1.5 million battery packs, 3.6 million drive units and 1 million energy modules (14 GWh+ total).

Now, Tesla is looking to grow the Gigafactory with the inclusion of 3,000 new team members, a $3.6 billion investment and two new factories — a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory (with the capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light-duty vehicles annually), and the company’s first high-volume Semi factory.

Today, we’re announcing $3.6B of new investment in Giga Nevada. – 4M sq ft of new manufacturing footprint

– 3k additional team members

The electric car maker officially delivered the first of its long-awaited Semi trucks to PepsiCo. in December, and now seems to be ready to ramp up production. It’s worth noting that the blog post doesn’t specify how many Semi trucks the factory might be able to produce once it gets off the ground.

Tesla has so far invested $6.2 billion USD (roughly $8.3 billion CAD) in the Nevada Gigafactory and has Gigafactories in New York, China, Germany, and Texas.

