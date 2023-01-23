You’ll soon be able to send original quality images on WhatsApp

One of the major drawbacks of using WhatsApp is that it compresses images sent over the messaging service.

Now, as spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android ‘2.23.2.11 update,’ WhatsApp finally seems to be working on a new feature to allow users to send photos in their original quality.

It’s worth noting that a feature already available in WhatsApp, called ‘Media Upload Quality,’ lets you select between ‘Auto,’ ‘Best Quality,’ and ‘Data Saver’ options to send images. However, even with ‘Best Quality’ selected, WhatsApp doesn’t send photos in their original quality, and compresses them ever so slightly. This allows for faster messages and less storage space taken up.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11: what's new? WhatsApp is working on sending photos in their original quality, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/loR2jZPaSP pic.twitter.com/3ry6GKuS1P — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2023

With the new Beta update, however, WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header where users would be able to configure the quality of photos being sent, including ‘original quality.’

The new feature is included in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 but is currently under development and not yet available to beta testers. It’s unclear if this new feature will also extend to videos sent on the platform. There is also no release timeline for the new photo quality picker.

