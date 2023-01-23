fbpx
News

You’ll soon be able to send original quality images on WhatsApp

No more image compression over WhatsApp

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 23, 20238:02 PM EST
1 comment

One of the major drawbacks of using WhatsApp is that it compresses images sent over the messaging service.

Now, as spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android ‘2.23.2.11 update,’ WhatsApp finally seems to be working on a new feature to allow users to send photos in their original quality.

It’s worth noting that a feature already available in WhatsApp, called ‘Media Upload Quality,’ lets you select between ‘Auto,’ ‘Best Quality,’ and ‘Data Saver’ options to send images. However, even with ‘Best Quality’ selected, WhatsApp doesn’t send photos in their original quality, and compresses them ever so slightly. This allows for faster messages and less storage space taken up.

With the new Beta update, however, WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header where users would be able to configure the quality of photos being sent, including ‘original quality.’

The new feature is included in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 but is currently under development and not yet available to beta testers. It’s unclear if this new feature will also extend to videos sent on the platform. There is also no release timeline for the new photo quality picker.

Source: WABetaInfo

Comments