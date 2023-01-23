Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro could feature significant redesign

At least regarding design, Apple’s iPad Pro line has looked pretty much the same for the last few years.

That could soon change if a new rumour reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is true. In his most recent Power On newsletter, Gurman says that this is a “light year” for the iPad line, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini and entry-level iPad. However, he expects that to change in 2024 when the iPad Pro receives a significant redesign and a new OLED display.

It’s unclear what could change in this redesign, but 9to5Mac speculates the 2024 iPad Air could feature a glass back instead of an aluminum unibody and a MagSafe charger. Given how useful MagSafe is and that it’s likely coming to most Qi-compatible Android devices, it makes sense Apple would bring it to its high-end iPad. I’m also on board with switching the rear to glass like the iPhone has featured for the last few years — as long as it’s just as durable.

In other Apple-related rumours, Gurman says that Apple’s M3 chip could release later this year in the MacBook Air and iMac.

Source: Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac