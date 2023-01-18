Alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs leak in full

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series isn’t set to officially launch until February 1st, but that hasn’t stopped WinFuture from leaking a complete list of the devices’ official specs.

According to the leak, the S23 features a 6.1-inch Gorilla Glass Victus 2 AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and the ability to shift between 48Hz and 120Hz. The S23+, on the other hand, sports the same specs, but offers a 6.6-inch display.

Camera-wise, the smartphones feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset also features an Infinity-O cutout with a 12-megapixel sensor. The smaller S23 features a 3,900mAh battery, whereas the S23+ sports a 4,700mAh battery. The smaller variant offers 25W charging, while the biggest features 45W charging.

Strangely, the S23 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, and the S23+ comes in 256GB and 512GB models. They also both only feature 8GB of RAM.

Now, it’s time for the flagship. The S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch 3080 x 1440 display that can adjust between 1Hz and 120Hz and uses Victus 2. The camera module features a 200-megapixel primary shooter and also comes with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom lenses. Selfie-wise, the handset features a 12-megapixel sensor, which is down from the 40-megapixel that’s been on Samsung’s top S series flagship since the S20.

The S23 Ultra also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, up to 1TB of storage, and up to 12GB of RAM.

The trio of smartphones will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor worldwide and, most importantly, also in Canada. Rumours indicate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the devices is actually made by Samsung.

The S23 and S23+ come in Black, Cotton, Green and Purple, with the Ultra being available in Cream instead of Cotton.

Rumours also suggest the S23 series is expected to cost $100 more than last year’s model.

Image credit: WinFuture

Source: WinFuture