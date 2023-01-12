Koodo offering up to 40 percent off hotels through Booking.com for some customers

Telus flanker brand Koodo sent out emails to customers offering up to 40 percent off their next stay through Booking.com, although with several conditions.

When you click through the link to Booking.com and click the option to view the promotion details, the website lists the following conditions:

“Koodo savings feature prices from Rocket Travel that are lower than the crossed-out public rates available on Booking.com regardless of room category and cancellation policy.”

“Koodo savings are available only at select properties with Rocket Travel inventory.”

“All aspects of eligible Koodo savings bookings are handled by our trusted partner Rocket Travel.”

Beyond that, it’s a matter of sifting through Booking.com listings to actually find properties with Rocket Travel inventory. I did a few cursory checks (I’m not exactly looking to travel anytime soon) but when you do a search, Booking.com seems to highlight properties with special offers attached, including Rocket Travel stuff.

Humorously, Koodo uses the rest of the email to remind customers to use its ridiculously expensive Easy Roam feature while they travel and also plugs Telus Health MyCare, which is included free with Easy Roam while travelling in the U.S. (usually valued at $45 per call).

Anyway, if you’re a Koodo customer looking to travel, keep an eye out for the offer in your inbox.