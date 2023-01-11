Subway Canada app offering discounts on footlongs, rice bowls in January and February

To ring in the New Year, the official Subway Canada app is offering savings on footlongs and Rice Bowls between January and February.

Using the code ‘2OFF,’ you can get $2 off any footlong, while ‘BOWLCOMBO’ will net you $3 off any rice bowls or wrap combos. Only one can coupon can be used per app/online order.

Both promotions run until February 26th.

While footlongs have always been a staple of the sandwich company, the rice bowls are a new product that launched in October. To promote them, Subway Canada teamed up with Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors player who was voted NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Subway Canada app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.