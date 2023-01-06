Razer’s Leviathan V2 Pro tracks your head to deliver crisp audio

At CES 2023, Razer revealed several of its upcoming gaming gadgets, including a new generation of Razer Blade laptops, the Kiya Pro Ultra webcam, VR peripherals for the Meta Quest 2 and more.

However, the most innovative of the bunch was the company’s Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar, the world’s first beam-forming soundbar with head-tracking AI.

The soundbar was developed in partnership with THX and Audioscenic and is intended for desktop use. The result is a soundbar that delivers an immersive surround sound experience while ensuring that users are always in the optimal listening position.

What sets the Leviathan V2 Pro apart from other soundbars, and its predecessors, is its use of beamforming and head-tracking AI technology. It features a built-in infrared camera that detects the listener’s position in real-time and adjusts the audio beams accordingly, providing an immersive and true-to-life 3D audio experience.

While offering beam forming and head-tracking features, alongside 30 Razer Chroma RGB light zones, the Leviathan V2 Pro’s overall footprint is surprisingly small. The compact soundbar can connect to your devices via Bluetooth and USB for connection with a PC. It also features a 3.5 mm headset jack and USB audio input, and comes with a subwoofer for enhanced bass.

Learn more about the Leviathan V2 Pro here. It’s available to pre-order off of Razer’s website for $549.99. The Leviathan V2 Pro starts shipping on January 31st.

At CES 2023, Razer also revealed more details about its cloud-based Edge handheld. You can find all of our coverage from CES 2023 here.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer