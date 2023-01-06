Handheld cloud gaming space heats up with Razer’s new Edge handheld

The cloud-based handheld gaming device war is heating up.

First, there was Logitech’s G Cloud, and now, there’s Razer’s Edge cloud-based gaming handheld. At CES 2023, Razer confirmed the portable runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform, and that it will release on January 26th for $399.99 USD (roughly $537 CAD).

A 5G-compatible Verizon-exclusive version of the device will be available for $600 USD (about $806 CAD), but we likely won’t see it in Canada unless Razer forges a partnership with a carrier, alongside a ‘Founder’s Edition’ that costs $499 USD (approximately $672 CAD) that includes Razer’s Hammerhead wireless earbuds.

The gaming device itself looks a lot like a Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller with an Android 12-powered tablet attached to it (the tablet portion even detaches, just like if you were using the Kishi V2 Pro with a smartphone).

Other notable specs include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The Edge also features a 5,000mAh battery, two mics and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

While the tablet streams games from the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Epic Games and Nvidia GeForce Now, it can also run Android games and apps locally because it’s Android 12-based.

The Razer Edge is available to pre-order now with a $5 USD (about $6.72 CAD) deposit.

At CES, Razer also revealed its Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar with head-tracking AI technology. You can find all of our coverage from CES 2023 here.