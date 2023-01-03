Samsung’s new QD-OLED TVs can hit 2,000 nits of peak brightness

Samsung’s 2023 TVs are extremely bright.

Every year at CES, TV and monitor manufacturers reveal their upcoming models, and there’s usually some sort of theme regarding new features.

For example, a few years ago, it was 3D technology, then it was the thinnest possible design, and in the last bit, we’ve seen several modular prototype televisions. But at CES 2023, the emphasis seems to be on brightness levels when it comes to arch-rivals Samsung and LG.

This is where Samsung’s 2023 QD-OLED TV lineup comes in. The South Korean tech giant says its TVs are capable of hitting 2,000 nits of brightness thanks to a new “HyperEfficient EL’ panel from Samsung’s Display. In comparison, LG’s 2023 lineup of TVs reportedly only hit 1,800 nits, which is likely why the company doesn’t specifically mention nits in its press release. Samsung also says that its new TVs feature more accurate colours and are more energy efficient.

Sizes this year include 49-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches and 77-inches. Beyond the new display technology, nothing else is known about these TVs yet, but expect them to feature Tizen OS, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and, unfortunately, likely Bixby integration.

Canadian pricing and availability haven’t been revealed yet, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available. For a look at LG’s 2023 TVs, follow this link.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Display