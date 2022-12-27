fbpx
Amazon put the Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 27, 202210:41 AM EST
One of the more popular items this year, even before Boxing Day, is Amazon’s streaming Fire TV sticks. These are still on sale and can put up to 40 percent back into your pocket.

Check out the deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

