Amazon put the Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

One of the more popular items this year, even before Boxing Day, is Amazon’s streaming Fire TV sticks. These are still on sale and can put up to 40 percent back into your pocket.
Check out the deals below:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $39.99 (Save 33%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada