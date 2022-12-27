Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox games and accessories up to 50 percent of at PNP Games

PNP Games’ Boxing Week sale has Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X titles up to 50 percent off, as shared by @Lbabinz on Twitter.

It’s worth noting that all the titles mentioned below are physical titles, and PNP Games’ sale doesn’t offer any digital games.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Nintendo

The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Party Superstars: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch Sports With Leg Strap: $54.99 (regularly $64.99)

Dark Souls Remastered: $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Digimon Survive: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

New Pokemon Snap: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

No Mans Sky: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Diablo III Eternal Collection: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R: $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nier Automata The End Of Yorha Edition: $39.99 (regularly $54.99)

Xbox

512 GB Xbox Series S Holiday Edition: $309.99 (regularly $379.99)

Xbox Series X Carbon Black Controller: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Digimon Survive Xbox One: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Deathloop Xbox Series X: $29.99 (regularly $79.99)

NHL 23 Xbox Series X: $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

NHL 23 Xbox One: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Goat simulator Xbox Series X/Xbox One: $19.99 (regularly $29.99)

FIFA 23 Xbox Series X: $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

PlayStation

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4: $44.99 (regularly $79.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5: $54.99 (regularly $89.99)

Digimon Survive PS4: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Star Ocean The Divine Force PS4: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Star Ocean The Divine Force PS5: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition PS4: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Horizon Forbidden West PS5: $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

The Last Of Us Part I PS5: $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

No Man’s Sky PS5: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart PS5: $39.99 (regularly $89.99)

DualSense PS5 controller (Blue, Black and Nova Pink): $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

PNP Games’ Boxing Week sale ends on December 31st. Check out the complete sale here.

Source: PNP Games, Via: @Lbabinz on Twitter