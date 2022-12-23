Twitter Blue subscribers now get priority in replies

Twitter’s Blue subscription service got some new features heading into the holidays. Per an update to the list of features on the Blue about page, the service now gives subscribers “prioritized rankings in conversations” and the ability to upload hour-long videos.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has long promised these features, with priority in replies dating back to November. Musk also promised priority in search and mentions, but it appears Twitter still needs to add that (at least, it doesn’t mention it on the Blue page).

It’s not entirely clear how the prioritization feature works. The Verge suggests Twitter will now factor in whether an account subscribes to Blue when ordering replies to a tweet. Twitter previously said the feature was intended to help “lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.”

Of course, that doesn’t consider that scammers, spammers, and other bad actors can now pay for Blue to boost the visibility of their replies.

As for the video features, Blue subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long with up to a 2GB file size and 1080p resolution. However, the feature is only available via the web. Moreover, a Twitter support page warns that the platform may modify “the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection.”

The changes come after Twitter added view counts to tweets.

After the relaunch, Twitter Blue’s price increased to $10/mo for Canadians who subscribe through the website and $15/mo for Canadians who subscribe through iOS. Learn more here.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge