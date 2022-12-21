fbpx
News

Amazon offers up ‘Very Merry deals’ on Apple, Beats, other tech

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 21, 20227:42 AM EST
0 comments
Amazon

Amazon Canada has unleashed some last minute “Very Merry deals” that you can take advantage of, with the intent of having these said deals arrive before the big day.

Here is a list of what the online retailer is offering:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments