Federal government funding high-speed internet access for 4,700 households in Nova Scotia

The federal government is providing funding to bring high-speed internet access to 4,700 households across dozens of communities in Nova Scotia.

The Municipality of Pictou County will receive $31 million in funding through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). Braeshore, Dalhousie, and Lansdowne Station are some of the many communities that will benefit.

“Our municipally owned and operated high-speed network will provide rural residents with quality internet and make this community a leader in future growth for all sectors of business, health care, education, tourism and recreation,” Robert Parker, Warden of Pictou County, said.

The UBF funds projects to bring high-speed internet to 98 percent of Canadians by 2028 and 100 percent by 2030. The federal government previously provided funding to Alberta and Ontario through the program. A map outlining projects funded under the UBF is available here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada