Apple reportedly going all-in with OLED for 2024 MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Apple will reportedly bring OLED display technology to its 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2024, according to often-reliable display industry consultant Ross Young and first reported by MacRumors.

In a recent tweet, Young said that he expects all three devices to feature OLED displays with support for ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Apple’s iPad Pro line has offered Pro Motion since 2017, but this would be the first time the increased refresh rate tech would make its way to the MacBook Air.

Apple’s MacBook Pro and its Liquid Retina XDR already support 120Hz despite not featuring OLED technology. It’s unclear if OLED will also make its way to Apple’s next MacBook Pro, which is expected to feature upgraded versions of its M2 chip.

It’s believed that OLED tech will offer the iPad and MacBook Air improved battery life and a greater contrast ratio. That said, the technology is prone to display burn-in, though the issue isn’t very common with Apple’s iPhone OLED displays.

Source: @DSCCROSS Via: MacRumors