Free Google One VPN starts rolling out for Pixel 7, 7 Pro owners

After being extended to Windows and Mac earlier this month, Google’s One VPN service is now available for free to some Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

The VPN service, which is normally available to those who subscribe to Google One’s ‘Premium’ 2TB plan, is now rolling out for some Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners for free. Normally, the plan costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

Back when the Pixel 7 series launched, Google said that owners of the new devices would get to use One VPN for free for five years, and support for the same finally seems to be rolling out now.

The feature was expected to arrive in the December feature drop, but it is already live on a number of Pixel 7 series devices, as reported by 9to5Google. MobileSyrup’s news editor Jon Lamont also has the VPN available on his Pixel 7. If you open the Google One app on a Pixel 7 series device, you’ll see a new splash screen that reads that your “Pixel comes with VPN by Google One,” and that you can “Manage the VPN in the Google One app.”

From there, to enable the VPN, tap on ‘Benefits’ > VPN > View Details > and tap on ‘Enable VPN.’ Once connected, you can use a convenient button to ‘snooze’ the VPN for five minutes if needed.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to claim the free Google One VPN if you’re logged into a Workspace or company Google email. Also worth noting is that access to the VPN on your Pixel device does not give you access to it on multiple devices, like your Windows or Mac computer. To use the service on more than one device, you’ll have to subscribe to Google One’s Premium 2TB plan.

Source: 9to5Google