Google’s One VPN now available on Windows and Mac

Google’s One VPN service was available exclusively on Android until earlier this year.

Back in February, Google announced that it is expanding One VPN to be available on iOS and iPad OS. Now, ten months later, Windows and Mac users can access One VPN directly on their machines, as shared by 9to5Google.

To access the client, head to ‘http://one.google.com/benefits’ from your Windows or Mac machines, and click on the “VPN protection for multiple devices” card, highlighted in the screenshot below:

It’s worth noting that to access the VPN client, you need to be subscribed to Google One’s ‘Premium’ 2TB plan. The plan gives users access to an additional 2TB of Drive and Photos storage, 10 percent back in store credits when you spend money in the Google Store, extended Google expert support, and more member perks.

The plan costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

Google’s One VPN service for Windows and Mac will be available in the countries where it has already been available for Android and iOS devices, which includes Canada, the United States, Spain, France, Germany and Mexico, to name a few.

You can share your Google One subscription with up to five members, and everyone will have access to the VPN service. It’s worth noting, however, that the VPN doesn’t allow you to change your location, so you won’t be able to unlock shows on foreign streaming services for now.

