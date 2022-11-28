iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals at Rogers, Bell, Telus

The Big Three carriers all have special offers available on the iPhone 13, ranging from getting the phone for free (if you agree to return it after two years) to free AirPods Pro (1st gen) with online purchase.

We’ll run through the offers by carrier below since each differs slightly:

Bell

Bell has perhaps the worst of the three offers. Customers can get the iPhone 13 for $1/mo financing with the Device Return Option. That effectively means you pay $24 in total to use an iPhone 13 for two years, and then you can either return the phone to Bell or pay $456 to keep the phone.

Learn more here.

Telus

Telus’ offer is a fair bit better. The carrier is offering free AirPods Pro (1st gen) — worth $279.99 — with the purchase of an iPhone 13 on two-year device financing. The offer is only available on Cyber Monday (November 28th) while quantities last. Additionally, it’s only available for new online activations.

Moreover, Telus currently offers the iPhone 13 for $0/mo financing with ‘Bring-It-Back,’ which means after two years you can either return the device or pay the original Bring-It-Back amount to keep the phone. If the iPhone 13 isn’t your thing, Telus if offering the free AirPods Pro with the iPhone 14, although it costs $15/mo financing with Bring-It-Back.

Learn more here.

Rogers

Finally, Rogers is offering the iPhone 13 and AirPods Pro (1st gen) in a bundle for $8.75/mo financing (typically $56.55/mo). The offer uses Rogers’ Upfront Edge, which means customers must return the phone after two years or pay the difference to keep it.

Learn more here.