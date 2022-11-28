Make a fake festival artist lineup with your most-played Spotify artists

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of your friends posting their ‘Instafest’ music festival lineups on social media. If you haven’t, it’s basically a fake festival lineup poster-generator that features your most-played Spotify artists on a customizable graphic.

It’s kind of like Spotify Wrapped but produced by a third party. The tool has been created by Anshay Saboo, a University of Southern California student, and allows you to show off your music taste on social media all year round without having to wait for Wrapped.

To create your own Spotify artist lineup, head to the Instafest website, and sign in with Spotify. From there on, you have the option to include artists from the last four weeks, from the last six months, or all-time.

Different background styles include ‘Malibu Sunrise,’ ‘LA Twilight,’ and ‘Mojave Dusk.’

I’ve been a strict Apple Music user for the past three years, so the ‘last four weeks’ and ‘ last six months’ options don’t show any results for me. However, selecting ‘all time’ does show up a list of artists, many of that I still avidly listen to, while my interest in others has lapsed.

Check out Instafest here.

Source: Instafest Via: Mashable