BenQ, LG and Acer monitors receive the Cyber Monday treatment on Amazon

Amazon Canada has several solid on-going Cyber Monday deals, inlcuding a promotion of PC monitors.

The promotion offers monitors from BenQ, LG and Acer up to 37 percent off. Check out the deals below:

BenQ

BenQ 27-inch 2K QHD Monitor, Commercial/Graphics Design, Video Editing (PD2705Q), 100% sRGB, HDR, Grey, 27″ QHD HDR USB-C (Factory Calibrated): $449.98 (regularly $499.99)

BenQ EW2780 27-inch 1080p Eye-Care IPS LED Monitor 75Hz, HDRi, HDMI, Speakers, Black: $239.99 (regularly $265.99)

BenQ 24 Inch IPS Monitor | 1080P | Proprietary Eye-Care Tech | Ultra-Slim Bezel | Adaptive Brightness for Image Quality: $164.98 (regularly $179.98)

BenQ GW2780T 27-inch 1080p IPS Business Monitor | Full HD | Ultra Slim Bezel, Grey: $249.98 (regularly $289.99)

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R 34” IPS WQHD 21:9 Ultrawide Curved Monitor for Gaming | 144Hz 1ms| HDRi Optimization | Dual Speakers + Subwoofer | FreeSync Premium | Eye-Care & Height/Tilt Adjustable Stand: $899.98 (regularly $999.99)

BenQ GW2485TC 24-inch 1080p FHD IPS Monitor│USB-C│Noise Cancellation Mic│Built-in Speakers│Eye-Care│Ergonomic│ Daisy Chain: $239.98 (regularly $299.98)

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 32-inch 4K IPS Gaming Monitor, 144Hz 1ms, HDR600, True 10-bit, HDMI 2.1 (48Gbps), 98% P3, 99% Adobe RGB, FreeSync Premium Pro, Eye-Care, Microphone, Built-in Speaker, Remote Control: $1,199.98 (regularly $1,349.99)

BenQ GW2785TC 27 inch 1080p IPS Height Adjustable Monitor with USB-C, Built-in Noise-Cancelling Mic, Speakers & Eye-Care Tech for Home and Office: $289.98 (regularly $349.99)

BenQ GW2283 Eye Care 22 inch IPS 1080p Monitor | Optimized for Home & Office with Adaptive Brightness Technology: $139.98 (regularly $159.98)

BenQ EW2880U 4K IPS HDR Computer Monitor USB-C (60W Power), 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 SPK, Height Adjust, Swivel, Tilt, Adv. Eye-Care Tech HDRi Optimizer, TUV Certified, Freesync, Remote Control: $419.98 (regularly $449.99)

BenQ GW2780 27 inch IPS 1080p Eyecare monitor for Home Office with adaptive brightness technology,frameless,Low Blue Light,DP: $194.98 (regularly $219.98)

BenQ BL2420PT 24-inch QHD 1440p IPS Monitor | 100% sRGB |AQCOLOR Technology for Accurate Reproduction for Professionals: $309.98 (regularly $333.66)

LG

LG 24MP60G-B 24 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync and 1ms MBR Response Time, and 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design – Black: $169.99 (save $219.99)

LG 24MK600M-B 24” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design and Radeon FreeSync Technology and Dual HDMI, Black: $159.99 (regularly $199.99)

LG 43UN700-B 43 Inch UHD (3840 X 2160) IPS Display with USB Type-C, 4 HDMI Inputs and HDR10, Black: $649.99 (regularly $799.99)

LG 32QN600 32 Inch QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync, Black: $269.99 (regularly $325.73)

LG Gram + View 16 Inch Portable Monitor with WQXGA (2560×1600) Display, Ultra-Light, USB Type C, 16MQ70.ASDA8: $349.99 (regularly $399.99)

LG 22MP41W 22 Inch Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync 5ms Refresh Time 75Hz Refresh Rate, Black: $109.99 (regularly $140.67)

LG Ultrafine 27UQ850-W 27 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K Monitor with Nano IPS Display, 2000:1 Contrast Ratio, DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), VESA Display HDR 400, AMD Freesync, USB Type C Power Delivery (90W), White: $549.99 (regularly $876.87)

LG 25.6-inch 26WQ500 21:9 UltraWide Monitor, FHD(2560 x 1080P), IPS, sRGB 99%, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, 1ms MBR, 75Hz Refresh Rate, Eye-Care Features: $179.98 (regularly $189.98)

LG 34WP88CN-B 34 Inch QHD (3440 x 1440) Curved Monitor with UltraWide 5ms 60Hz Display and Ergonimic Monitor Arm, AMD FreeSync, USB Type C, Black: $779.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

Acer

Acer EI242QR Pbiipx 23.6-inch 1920 x 1080 VA 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | 165Hz | 1ms (VRB) | ZeroFrame Design | VESA & Tilt Compatible | 1 x Display Port 1.4 & 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports: $189.99 (regularly $240)

Acer SB241Y Abi 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Zero-Frame Home Office Monitor | AMD FreeSync Technology | Ultra-Thin Stylish Design | Acer Vision Care | Low Blue Light | Tilt | HDMI & VGA Ports: $139.99 (regularly $171)

Acer KB272 Bbi 27.0-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS Zero-Frame Office Home Monitor | AMD FreeSync Technology | 75Hz Refresh | 1ms VRB | Low Blue Light Filter | Tilt and VESA Compatible | HDMI Port 1.4 & VGA Port: $189.99 (regularly $229.99)

Acer CB2 CBA242Y Abmirx 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 16:9 1 ms VRB LED VA Monitor Black: $149.99 (regularly $173.65)

Find all Amazon Cyber Monday monitor deals here.

