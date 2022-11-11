Koodo promotion offers unlimited talk, text with pay-per-use data for $20 per month

Koodo’s latest deal features unlimited talk and text and pay-per-use data for $20 per month.

The deal is only available for a limited time and comes with U.S. and International Easy Roam, call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling, and more.

It also includes Discover Stream+ option for $25 per month, offering Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+. Grabbing this for $25 saves you 20 percent off the regular price of the streaming service.

Koodo also has a $45 per month/ 6GB of data promotion with one perk at no extra charge for either Premium Voicemail and Unlimited International SMS.

This also comes with Call Display, Voicemail, Call Waiting and Conference Calling.

Source: Koodo