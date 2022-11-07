Google’s Nest products are currently on sale up to $80 off

Google has discounted its Nest smart home speakers until the end of the year. The products on sale are the Nest Mini, Nest Hub (2nd gen) and the Nest Hub Max. Other Nest products are also on sale, but only until November 10th.
Here are the deals below.
- Nest Mini: now $35, was $70 — until December 31st
- Nest Hub (2nd gen): now $65, was $130 — until December 31st
- Nest Hub Max: now $219, was $300. — until December 31st
- Nest Cam (wired): now $89.99, was $130 — until November 10th
- Nest Cam (battery): now $179.99, was $239 — until November 10th
- Nest Doorbell (battery): now $169.99, was $239 — until November 10th
- Chromecast with Google TV: now $59.99, was $70 — until November 10th
- Chromecast with Google TV HD: now $29.99, was $49 — until November 10th
You can check out all of the deals on Google’s website, here.