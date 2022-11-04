Samsung’s Galaxy S23 rumoured to launch in the first week of February

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 might arrive a little later than expected.

According to a new report from Chosun (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23 will be unveiled in the first week of February, and the event will reportedly be held in San Francisco. Following that, the device could go on sale by February 17th.

Rumours indicate the S23 will sport an Exynos 2300 processor in some markets, and Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor in others.

The S23 and S23+ are expected to offer bigger batteries, and faster processors and the S23 Ultra might sport a 200-megapixel primary shooter, and a faster processor as well.

Source: Chosun Via: SamMobile