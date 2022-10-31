fbpx
Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2022

Exclusive Canadian premiers for the month include Express, Extraordinary Portraits, My Life As A Rolling Stone and more

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Oct 31, 20229:01 PM EDT
CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

November 1

  • Still Max (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • The Intro Season 3

November 4

  • My Life As A Rolling Stone (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • Brassic (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • White Lie
  • The Next Step Season 3

November 7

  • Extraordinary Portraits (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 9

  • The Noodle Group

November 11

  • Sorry For Your Loss Season 2
  • My Grandparents’ War Season 2
  • Guest Of Honour

November 15

  • The Intro Season 3
  • Sort Of Season 2

November 18

  • Documentary Now! Season 4
  • Express (Canadian English Language Exclusive Premiere)
  • The Cuban
  • Grand Designs Australia (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 23

  • Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs Holiday Special (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 25

  • Call The Midwife (Season 10 Holiday Special)
  • Living Wild: How To Change Your Life Season 1 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
  • Mittens & Pants

November 28

  • Happiest Season

November 29

  • The Great British Baking Show Season 12

November 30

  • Cup Of Cheer

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOSAndroidthe web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: CBC

