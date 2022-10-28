Xbox and PC Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players can’t turn crossplay off

For unclear reasons, only PlayStation players can turn off crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Xbox and PC players can’t.

Though most people will likely opt to leave crossplay on, there are several reasons why some players might want to stick to their own platform. For example, hacking is far more common on PC and in some situations, mouse and keyboard input offers advantages over a controller. PC players might also want to avoid controller players, and the ample aim assists they benefit from.

According to The Verge, there’s an option to disable crossplay in the settings menu on Xbox, but when you load into a playlist, you’re forced to still enable crossplay. On PlayStation, you can dismiss this prompt and stick to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

The only way to get around this issue is to turn off crossplay on a system level through the Xbox console’s Settings menu under the ‘Online safety & family option.’

Since the option to turn off crossplay is still featured in the menu on Xbox, the feature will likely eventually make its way to Microsoft’s console and PC through an upcoming update.

While MWII’s singleplayer campaign has been available for the past week, the game’s anticipated multiplayer mode only launched today. In other Modern Warfare II-related news, the game’s physical disc only features 72.23MB of data, prompting players to download over 100GB when they boot up the title.

It should be noted that Activision Blizzard is facing ongoing legal action related to reported work culture issues. Specifically, the gaming giant was accused in a July 2021 lawsuit of fostering a toxic “frat boy” culture at its U.S. studios in which many employees, particularly women, dealt with harassment, gender discrimination, unequal pay and other forms of mistreatment. Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, has specifically come under fire for allegedly working to cover up these reports and has faced calls to resign, yet he still leads the company. Earlier this month, the company was hit with a new lawsuit alleging more sexual harassment.

