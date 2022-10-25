Google Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

Google Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.1 sometime next year. According to Google, Chrome 110, which is posed to launch on February 7th, 2023, will be the last version supporting the older Microsoft operating systems.

You’ll need Windows 10 or later to receive future Chrome releases.

It makes sense that Google will be ending support for Windows 7 and 8.1 as Microsoft also plans to end support for the extended versions of these operating systems on January 10th, 2023.

However, according to The Verge, many are still using the older operating systems, with data suggesting at least 100 million PCs are estimated to offer the older OSes. It’s worth mentioning, Chrome will still work after version 110, but it won’t get any future updates.

It’s suggested that you update to a later operating system to get security updates on Chrome still.

Source: Google, Via: The Verge