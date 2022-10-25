Amazon puts Echo Show 5 and Fire Tablets on sale by up to 50 percent off

Amazon is having yet another blast of discounts to its own product line. Both the Fire Tablet, including kids models, and the popular Echo Show 5 have been significantly reduced by up to 50 percent.
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera is $59.99 (Save 40%)
- Echo Show 5 with Free Smart Bulb with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $59.99 (save 50%)
- Kids Fire Tablet Devices are up to 23% off
The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and comes with six-months of free Amazon Music.
Source: Amazon Canada