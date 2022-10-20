Google responds to Apple CEO Tim Cook tweet from an iPhone

This is the most notable self-own from a tech company I’ve seen in quite some time.

Google and Apple often take shots at one another during their respective hardware keynotes, but this is a rare example of the Mountain View, California-based Pixel maker hopping into their rival CEO’s DMs — from an iPhone.

In a recent tweet that was first spotted by 9to5Mac (via Ian Zelbo), Google’s U.S. Pixel account told Apple CEO Tim Cook to ‘#TakeNote’ in reference to the Pixel 7’s zoom abilities. Cook tweeted #TakeNote prior to the entry-level iPad and new iPad Pro’s reveal. This also happens to be the tagline used by the NBA’s Utah Jazz, which is referenced in Google’s tweet.

In the tweet response to Cook, Google says that “Team Pixel” is capable of bringing you “closer to your favourite team.” However, instead of this tweet coming from a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, the message says it was sent from ‘Twitter for iPhone.” It seems a social media manager at Google prefers Apple’s smartphones over Google’s Pixel series.

Once Twitter users caught on, Google quickly pulled the tweet from the social media platform and reposted it via a web app.

This is far from the first time something like this has happened. Back in 2013, artist and former BlackBerry Global Creative Director, Alicia Keys, tweeted from an iPhone, and the former head of Microsoft’s defunct Windows Phone, Joe Belfiore, also tweeted from an iPhone back in 2016. And who can forget when Huawei demoted employees following a 2019 New Year’s Eve tweet sent from an iPhone?

Source: @GooglePixel_US Via: 9to5Mac