Apple has a new woven USB-C to USB-C cable

Most of the Apple headlines yesterday were about the company’s fancy new iPads (or how much more expensive all iPads got). However, the company released more than just tablets — there’s also a fancy new woven USB-C cable.

The new 1m (roughly 39-inch or 3.25 feet) cable costs $25 in Canada. Per a description on Apple’s online store, the cable sports a USB-C connector on both ends and is “ideal for charging, syncing and transferring data between USB-C devices.”

What’s most exciting about this cable is that it’s woven. In my experience, woven cables tend to outlast rubber cables since the material withstands the environment better. For example, rubber cables tend to deteriorate over time, especially if used in harsh conditions like the cold. (I’m sure you, dear reader, know at least one person with a cable that’s had the rubber worn away. Perhaps it’s held together with tape, or maybe you need to handle it just so lest you shock yourself trying to plug in your phone.)

At the same time, $25 is a lot for a cable. A quick search on Amazon revealed various woven USB-C cables offering more for less. That could be multiple woven cables for the same price, longer cables, etc. Still, if you don’t mind paying a little extra, Apple’s cable isn’t a bad option.

You can check it out for yourself here.

Via: iPhone in Canada